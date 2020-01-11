Xavi is still the coach of Al Sadd, proclaims Turki Al Ali

Al Sadd general manager Turki Al Ali has said that as of today Xavi remains the manager of the Qatari club despite reports suggesting interest from Barcelona. Barca manager Ernesto Valverde may face the axe after a disappointing 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish super cup.

Xavi has been linked with a managerial move to his former club Barcelona after Ernesto Valverde’s position coming in danger due to Barcelona’s humiliating loss to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super cup held in Saudi Arabia. The loss in the semi final meant that the Blaugrana are now out of contention for the first trophy of the season as Atleti prepare to take on Real Madrid for the first piece of silverware of this campaign.

Xavi, who currently manages Al Sadd, has been the favourite to replace Valverde at the helm with reports saying that Barcelona entourage consisting of Oscar Grau and Eric Abidal have already held talks with the former Barca captain. Meanwhile, Al Sadd general manager, Turki Al-Ali has told the media that the Spaniard remains the club manager despite interest from La Liga giants. Ali was quick to acknowledge that talks of Xavi going to Barcelona are normal as it is his “first home” and it may happen in future.

“The issue of Xavi going to Barcelona is normal and expected. It's his first home and he must return there in the future, but as of today, Xavi is the coach of Al Sadd. Xavi and his team are focusing on tomorrow's match against Al-Rayyan (in the Qatari Cup). We know that a club with the size and professionalism of Barcelona will take to official channels to speak of such matters.”, said Al Ali to BBC.

The former Spain international midfielder, a World Cup and two-time European Championship winner, won eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Barcelona. If he’ll return as the manager, fans expect him to re-install Barcelona’s tiki taka philosophy that has been lost during the Valverde reign.