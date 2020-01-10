Reports | Manchester United close in on £60 million move for Bruno Fernandes
Today at 3:17 AM
Manchester United close in on a move for Sporting CP midfielder and captain Bruno Fernandes with reports indicating that the move might be about £60 million. The 25-year-old has been in sensational form for the Liga Nos side and already has 13 goals and 13 assists in 24 appearances this season.
The Portuguese midfielder was earlier linked with a move to both Tottenham and Manchester United in the summer, with both the Red Devils and Spurs coming rather close. However, while no move materialized and Fernandes signed a new deal with Sporting CP in November of 2019, things are clearly changing. With the January window open and Manchester United lacking midfielders, Portuguese sports news outlet Record has reported that the move is now on.
Sky Sports has reiterated what the Portuguese news outlet revealed, with the report going on to say that Sporting president Frederico Varandas and Sporting Director Hugo Viana are in Manchester. It also added that the two are there to discuss terms over a move for Fernandes with the fee touted to be around £60 million for the 25-year-old midfielder.
Reports have further indicated that the Portuguese midfielder has been watched by both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan on Sunday. The report also added that Solskjaer was impressed by what he saw and was keen on getting a move done for the former Sampdoria star. No other side has shown an interest in Fernandes in this window despite him already talking about his desire to leave the club in the past.
He especially admitted that he would love to play in England and in the Premier League with him upset with the way his move to Tottenham and Real Madrid fell apart in the summer.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Bruno Fernandes
- Paul Pogba
- English Premier League
- Liga Nos
- Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Sporting Cp
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.