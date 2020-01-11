Reports | Christian Eriksen to reject Manchester United and leave England

Tottenham Hotspur star playmaker Christian Eriksen is bound to leave England and choose a club abroad. Manchester United have been dealt with a major transfer blow as they have been in pursuit for the Danish playmaker for a long time but now have accepted their defeat and will evaluate new options.

Christian Eriksen transfer saga has been one of the most thrilling sagas in terms of twists and turns that it throws with each passing day. The Dane has been linked to a horde of clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester United. Initially, Real Madrid were said to be the closest club to sign the playmaker but soon Inter Milan and Manchester United entered the race. Manchester United have lacked creativity in the absence of Pual Pogba and were expected to make a strong move for Eriksen.

However, from the latest report from Evening Standard, The Red Devils have accepted defeat in the race for signing the 28-year-old midfielder. Despite stepping up attempts to sign him in the winter transfer window, it looks like Eriksen’s eyes are set for a move abroad. Last summer, the Denmark international did admit that he was looking for a new challenge away from England. This sparked rumours of him joining Real Madrid but Eriksen remained with Spurs beyond that summer.

Eriksen's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and Spurs CEO Daniel Levy is keen to find a buyer to avoid losing him on a free transfer. The ex-Ajax midfielder is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs, but Inter Milan could sign him before the January deadline for a fee in the region of £20 million. The report further added that Inter’s representatives have already held a couple of meetings with Eriksen’s entourage.

Manchester United will now concentrate on other options with Leicester City’s James Maddison being the top target. Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is also a name that has been discussed in the United office but the chiefs understand that it will be extremely difficult to bring any of the aforementioned players in mid-season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also an admirer of Hakim Ziyech, but Donny Van de Beek is the Moroccan.