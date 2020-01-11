Real Madrid tried to sign me multiple times, reveals Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed that La Liga giants Real Madrid tried to sign him multiple times during his prime. The English midfielder was the subject of interest from Jose Mourinho's Los Blancos in 2010 but instead, he opted to stay at Merseyside for another five years.

While talking about Liverpool legends, the very first name that comes to anyone’s mind is of Steven Gerrard. The midfielder spent 26 years with the Reds and played for 17 consecutive years for the senior side. After leaving Anfield, Gerrard flew to the Major League Soccer (MLS) and played one season for LA Galaxy and announced retirement at the age of 36. Since then, the Englishman turned into a coach and managed the Liverpool U-19 side in 2017 before taking up the managerial role at Rangers in 2018.

But in an interview with Marca, Gerrard went on to reveal that Real Madrid made numerous attempts to sign him over the course of his career. In 2010, when Jose Mourinho was the boss at Santiago Bernabeu, Gerrard was one of Portuguese’s prime transfer interests but the Liverpool legend rejected any idea of a move. Instead, he opted to feature well over 700 times for the Reds and scored 186 goals in all competitions.

“I think if all the Chelsea stuff didn't happen and Mourinho, when he came for me around 2010, maybe you look back and think: imagine playing for Madrid for a year or two. Imagine going and playing for Mourinho in the Champions League - that would've been an unbelievable experience. Of course, it would. But it didn't happen. Basically, Madrid wanted me to cause a war at Liverpool to get out. That was the only way that could've happened”, said Gerrard to Marca.

The ex-LA Galaxy player also recalled the instance where Liverpool faced the Madrid powerhouse in the round of 16 of UEFA Champions League. During the game, former Real player and captain, Raul, asked Gerrard multiple times whether he’d be interested in joining the Los Blancos.

“The captain I remember you telling me about on the pitch. Raul - we beat them 4-0 and he said afterwards, "Will you join? I'm not sure if it was a full tapping [up] but there was some kind of little... There was a bit of flirtation. It wasn't major. I think I had a couple of options throughout my career to go to Real Madrid, but I resisted the temptation because of the big connection I had with my hometown club”, added the Rangers boss.