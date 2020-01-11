January 11 | European football transfer round-up

Day eleven of window and club football is back, but the window and it’s chaotic stream of rumours will always take charge. Today’s fluff has put on its Sunday best and is walking about on a Saturday as Manchester United return for Kaldiou Koulibaly and the never-ending saga that is Christen Eriksen.

Everton aiming to make a €30 million move for Everton Soares

Their success with Richarlison and Bernard has seen Everton consider adding a new Brazilian to their squad, and ESPN has reported that it’s Everton Soares. Everton are keen on a move for Soares with the Brazilian forward in fine form for Gremio this season. The 23-year-old shone at the Copa America at the start of the season and that saw him linked with a move to Germany and England.

However, nothing materialized and with the Brazilian Serie A yet to start, the Toffees are considering adding him with Carlo Ancelotti keen on the move. The report further added that the 23-year-old forward will cost about €30 million with Gremio willing to negotiate.

Real Madrid have reached an agreement for Reinier Jesus

Upset that Barcelona signed Neymar before they did, Real Madrid have gone on a spending spree and have snatched up nearly every young Brazilian superstar they can. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes have done well but unhappy with that, the Los Blancos are closing in on a move for Reinier Jesus. The 17-year-old has signed a five-year contract according to Fabrizio Romano and has also passed his medical.

All that is left now, is for Flamengo and Real Madrid to come to an agreement over the fee with reports indicating that it will happen soon.

Manchester United want Raul Jimenez at the club

While Moussa Dembele is their first option, the Wolves striker comes a close second especially after he revealed that he would be open to a move elsewhere. That has caused a few problems for the Molineux side with Patrick Cutrone having left the club on loan to Fiorentina. However, Sky Sports went on to add that the Red Devils are seriously considering the Mexican striker with Jimenez in sensational form.

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich on Barcelona’s radar over £68 million move

The 24-year-old is a versatile superstar who can play as a right-back, central midfielder and as a defensive midfielder if needed which appeals to Barcelona. However, the fact that Kimmich is closing in on 200 appearances for the Bavarians and shown consistency that has been unheard of has caused a few problems for Bayern because that appeals to Barcelona. The La Liga giants have been linked in the past over a summer move and might consider making the swoop earlier.

Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar on Manchester City’s shortlist

The fact that David Silva is leaving the club at the end of the season has caused Pep Guardiola a few problems and the Athletic has revealed that the club will look to change that. That is despite reports indicated that Phil Foden would be given a chance to shine but Calciomercato has reported that Houssem Aouar is back on their radar. The Frenchman is one of Olympique Lyon’s best stars and would be the ideal replacement for Silva, which is what the Manchester City scouts believe. Juventus are also in the race the report went on to add but City are the prime suitors for the 21-year-old budding star.

Deal of the day:

Gennaro Tutino to Empoli from Napoli on loan