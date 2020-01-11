I have no say on Leroy Sane’s future, admits Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he has no say in preventing Leroy Sane’s departure or offering the German a new contract. The Spaniard went onto say that it is up to the club hierarchy whether to keep a player or not and its up to Sane whether he wishes to stay in Manchester.

The Bavarians tried to sign the Germany international last summer but were unwilling to pay City’s asking price of in excess of £100 million. Sane has also indicated that he would like to go and play in his home country. The winger has not played since suffering a serious knee injury in the Community Shield against Liverpool on 4 August. His future, subject of much speculation last summer, remains uncertain with his current deal set to expire in 2021.=

“It's a question for Leroy, his agents and the club. I'm not involved in that. I have no doubts about him and his quality but each one has his own family, desires, dreams and, above that, I cannot do anything else.”, said Guardiola to BBC.

Sane has returned to training which has now caught the eye of Bayern who might be willing to sign him in the January transfer window rather than wait till next summer. Guardiola said his only concern is the German international's return from injury in order to bolster his squad as they continue to challenge for four trophies.

“What I want is for him to come back fit. His knee looks really good and after that, honestly, it's not of my business. It's not in my hands. What's important now is that he has to recover well and after that he knows what we think of him, that we believe in him. I was the guy who pushed the club and convinced him to come here even though he didn't play regularly for Schalke.

"Three years ago is different to right now. I'm not the same guy I was when I arrived here and the players are the same. They have their dreams and after the dreams are accomplished it needs another thing. I don't know.”, concluded the former Bayern Munich boss.