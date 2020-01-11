Ed Woodward and I have a vision for Manchester United, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that he has had numerous constructive and open discussions regarding transfers with club Chief executive officer Ed Woodward. The Red Devils are in the hunt for new midfielders who can provide creativity in the middle of the park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that talks have happened with Ed Woodward over potential transfers in the January transfer window and so far the meetings have been positive. The 46-year-old manager also said that he and Woodward are on the same page when it comes to the desired targets for the club.

Solskjaer has come under heavy scrutiny after a dreadful performance against neighbours Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. The Norwegian’s rival, Pep Guardiola beat Solskajer in terms of the tactical battle as the Citizens ran riot at Old Trafford winning 3-1.

Manchester United are now targeting Bruno Fernandes, James Maddison, Donny van de Beek in the winter transfer window. United have pulled out of Christian Eriksen transfer battle as the Dane looks set for a move away from the Premier League. Solskajer and Woodward understand that improvements in the squad will be necessary if they are to end in a European spot this term.

“Of course I am. Ask him if I am. Of course, we have got open discussions and of course, we're open and honest and we talk. We are building towards something and I'm almost getting bored myself talking about this, and the fans will definitely be bored listening to me talk about what we do have as a vision and a plan”, said Solskjaer to BBC.

“I have those conversations with Ed all the time and we are looking at how we are going to look in one month's time, five months' time, in the longer period. He knows my feelings and we know our feelings. I am very happy with these players.” added the ex-Molde coach.