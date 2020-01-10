We’re not thinking about Arsenal’s invincibles, admits Jurgen Klopp

Despite Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the club are not thinking about finishing the season unbeaten. The Anfield side are currently 20 games unbeaten into the season but have not been beaten in 37 Premier League games since the start of 2019.

Arsene Wenger and his Invincibles went on a 49 game unbeaten run in the Premier League which handed them the 2003/04 league title. But at this stage of the campaign, that legendary Arsenal side had 9 points fewer than what Liverpool have at this moment in time. That’s a lead that could increase to 12 if the Reds beat Tottenham on Saturday with the Anfield side unbeaten in their 21 league games so far this season.

But despite all the comparisons and records that Liverpool have in their near future, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that the club is not thinking about that. The former Borussia Dortmund manager also added that his side cannot be thinking about records and instead need to keep their mind sharp for the remainder of the season as they have a rather long way to go.

“The only thing I can say is if we thought about any kind of record, we would not have won the number of games we have won so far. That’s it. I think in sport - and you probably have to ask other teams who have done it before - they have never set a record because they wanted to set a record,” Klopp said, reported Reuters.

“It just happened because of being focused on each step we make and that is what we have to do. My problem at this moment is Tottenham, the way they play, the way we think they will play and all that stuff. That’s the only thing I am concerned about, nothing else,” he added.