Reports | Moussa Dembele on Tottenham’s radar after Harry Kane injury

Olympique Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is one of the top targets for Tottenham Hotspur after Talisman Harry Kane suffered a long-term hamstring injury. With the lack of depth in the striker’s role, Jose Mourinho has been forced to look for new reinforcements in the ongoing winter transfer window

According to the English media outlet Goal, Tottenham Hotspur are said to be weighing on a move for Olympique Lyon, front man in the January transfer window. The Frenchman has been linked to multiple Premier- League clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton. Spurs are ready to enter a transfer battle for the 23-year-old lethal attacker.

Dembele has been in terrific form this season, notching 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 games. His free goalscoring run has attracted interest from the Premier League but with recent anterior cruciate ligament rupture to Memphis Depay, the French club aren’t willing to part ways with ex-Celtic star. With the goalscoring onus now on Dembele’s shoulders, the Frenchman will be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Spurs striker Harry Kane suffered a bad hamstring injury in the loss to Southampton and that will see him out of action till April. The Englishman will now undergo surgery and continue his rehabilitation for the next three months and Jose Mourinho will have to make a few tactical adjustments like using Son Heung-Min or Lucas Moura as center-forwards.

Les Gondes released a statement that they won’t be allowing Dembele to leave the team in January. Chelsea are said to be the closest club to the Frenchman as the Blues are willing to offer €45 million-plus Olivier Giroud. Spurs are also said to be monitoring Edinson Cavani’s situation and Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar.