Reports | Barcelona meet Xavi as possible Ernesto Valverde successor

Barcelona are set to meet club legend and Al Sadd manager Xavi Hernandez over a potential move to replace Ernesto Valverde. The Barcelona boss has been under immense pressure over the last few months with rumours indicating that his time at the club is coming to an end amidst links to Ronald Koeman.

Valverde’s current contract with the club expires at the end of the season and he does have an option for a one year extension built into the deal. However, reports have indicated that the former Valencia and Athletic Bilbao manager will not be allowed the chance to keep working at the Camp Nou with the club’s board reportedly unhappy at performances.

The club have won two consecutive La Liga titles under Valverde since he took over but ESPN and the Daily Mail have reported that the Catalan giants have meet Xavi over a potential move. The 2010 World Cup winning midfielder has taken over Qatar side Al Sadd as their manager at the start of the season and Barcelona believe that he is their man.

The report also added that both Eric Abidal and CEO Oscar Grau met with the Spaniard over a potential move although official reports say that the were there to meet Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman is undergoing his rehab in Doha and both men travelled from Saudi Arabia to Qatar to meet the former Borussia Dortmund man. ESPN further added that while Xavi is being considered as a potential option, Ronald Koeman is their top target.

The Dutch national head coach has shown an interest in the job and reportedly has a clause in his contract with the Netherlands’ national team that allows him to leave for Barcelona.