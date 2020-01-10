Premier League 2019-20 Gameweek 22: Live Updates, results, matches

A nine day break from the Premier League but the absence has only made us miss the league so much even more. But the winter break is over and that means our friends in Germany, France and Italy join us with the La Liga still on break for another week and it is set to be a brilliant weekend.

Welcome back to Sportscafe’s Premier League Live-blog for the second game week of the new decade and the English are joined by the Germans, the French and the Italians. I’m your host Siddhant here’s hoping for a fantastic weekend of football. We’re back after a nine-day break although thanks to the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, the world wasn’t starved off football.

But the league is where the action is and this weekend has a lot of action and by a lot, we mean a lot of action. To start things off, Friday night, Sheffield United face West Ham, then that is followed by Roy Hodgson and his men taking on Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Then we’re in for a five-game goal-rush as Everton face Brighton, Leicester lock horns with Southampton, Manchester United host Norwich City, Burnley visit Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome the Magpies.

But that’s nothing because the overly dramatic Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham side play hosts to Liverpool and we here at Sportscafe are really hoping he takes a peek at Jurgen Klopp’s playbook to figure out how they’re doing what they are doing. Because we cannot. That’s Saturday and Sunday is rather boring with two games as Bournemouth play Watford and Aston Villa hope for nothing more than a major beating against Manchester City.

Yet if English football isn’t for you, then fear not you philistine because there are three other leagues in action. In France, PSG and Monaco host each other in what will not even be a contest between the two sides. The other interesting game in France in a clash between Stade Rennes and Marseille which will have more of a fight than many expect. In Germany, Schalke and Borussia Monchengladbach battle each other, as the title race heats up.

And finally, in Italy and we’ve saved the best for the last as Lazio battles Napoli and Inter Milan take on Champions League underdogs in Atlanta. A brilliant couple of days of football.

