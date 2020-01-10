January 10 | European football transfer round-up

Day ten of winter window and it has not been fun for those watching but it seems that Crystal Palace have brought in Cenk Tosun. But there are rumours floating about with Marouane Fellaini on his way back to England, Leicester City eyeing a move for Moussa Wague and Liverpool in for a La Liga star.

Liverpool weighing up a move for Samuel Chukwueze

Overly happy with their infamous front-three but not happy with the backups, Liverpool have already taken steps to change that with Taukimi Minamino being their first move. But while the move for the former RB Salzburg man is a smart one, their next swoop is an equally great player. The Mirror has reported that the Reds are very keen on a move for Samuel Chukwueze with the Villarreal man flourishing this season.

Chukwueze caught the eye while playing for Nigeria at the 2015 U-17 World Cup but has since become a key cog in Villarreal’s machine. The Reds have been linked with a move in the past and are not alone this time around.

Napoli close in on a double move for Stanislav Lobotka and Diego Demme

Despite a mutiny, sacking their manager, hiring a new one, going on a losing run and then breaking it, Napoli look like they’re on the right track. They’re looking at a few smart moves, have been linked with a few brilliant players and as per Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, they’ve locked down a move for Stanislav Lobotka and Diego Demme. The two midfielders are set to complete a €20M + €4M add to Celta Vigo for Lobotka and a €12M to RB Leipzig for Demme, as Gennaro Gattuso looks to solve his problems.

Leroy Sane destined to make summer move to Bayern Munich

This should come as no surprise given just how much the world and it’s newspapers have spent sending the poor German to Bayern Munich. Even after he was injured that is, the rumour mill never stopped and with him still recovering from that horrendous tear he suffered in the Community Shield, it seems that Sane’s problems are not over. The Athletic have reported that many in the Manchester City camp believe that the German forward is leaving and will leave in the summer for Bavaria. The move will not happen before that, however, with City unwilling to sell and Bayern Munich already looking for other options.

Inter Milan closing in on Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud is absolutely convinced by the project that Antonio Conte has going on at Inter Milan and reports from Italy indicate that the Frenchman would shave his beard to join them. However, while personal terms have reportedly already been decided between the club and the World Cup winner, Chelsea might prove to be the biggest stumbling block of them all.

The Blues want a fee of around €10 million for the centre-forward and it’s double what Inter are willing to pay, which has seen things come to a standstill.

Habib Diallo rejects a move to Chelsea

Metz striker Habib Diallo has rejected a move to Chelsea as the 24-year-old wants to finish the season in the Ligue 1 before deciding on his future in the summer. The Senegalese striker went on to admit the same in an interview with Goal and also admitted that he has not been made aware of any move for him by the Blues. The Premier League giants are free to spend in the winter window after their two-window ban was shortened to one window and have been linked with a move for Diallo although he is their third choice.

Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner stand before him but with moves for either striker looking rather unlikely, the 24-year-old Diallo could well find himself at Chelsea.

Deal of the day

Cenk Tosun signs for Crystal Palace on loan from Everton

