I can make West Ham United great again, asserts David Moyes

New West Ham United manager David Moyes believes that he can transform the team and provide stability. The Hammers sacked Manuel Pellegrini after 18 months in charge as the Chilean failed to make West Ham capable of challenging for a European spot despite spending big bucks in the transfer market.

Moyes has been re-appointed following the sack of Manuel Pellegrini. Under the ex-manchester City boss, the Hammers dropped to 17th position, just one place above the relegation zone. Since taking the charge at the London Stadium, Moyes has overseen wins against AFC Bournemouth and Gillingham in the FA Cup.

“West Ham need to grow first. I don't think we can go from the position that we are in at the moment to a European or Champions League place right away. I think you have to grow as a club. I think you have to go stage by stage. I would love to say that it will be really quick and we could get there immediately. I think that comes from stability, having a manager who is there for a while growing the team”, said Moyes to Sky Sports.

“Having people who are not just coming in for a couple of years and then moving on again. I would love to be given the opportunity to do that because I think I am good at it and I think I can do that. That's the way I see it, it doesn't always happen now in football because jobs are shorter than they were in the past. I think West Ham could really do with a period of stability.” concluded the Scotsman.

The Hammers now take on Sheffield United tomorrow away from home as they look to move further above the drop zone. Moyes’ team are currently 16th with 22 points. Meanwhile, West Ham United are looking for options in the attack in the January transfer window and Benfica’s Gedson Fernandes is one of the top priorities.