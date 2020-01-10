Harry Kane is irreplaceable for Tottenham, admits Jose Mourinho

With Harry Kane ruled out until April, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that the English striker is an irreplaceable star at the cub. The acting club captain has been the lone bright spot for Spurs this season with him thriving under both Mourinho and former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The England and Spurs captain has been ruled out till April after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 1-0 loss to Southampton. Kane limped out of the game and in his post-match press conference, Mourinho admitted that he was fearful that the 26-year-old would miss a large portion of the season and it seems that it has come true. The former Arsenal youth star is set to have surgery on his left-hamstring and that will cause a few problems for Tottenham.

The club does not have a proper backup striker with Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura set to potentially play as centre-forwards. Spurs have been linked with a move for Krzysztof Piatek but Jose Mourinho went on to admit that Harry Kane is an irreplaceable striker. The Tottenham boss also added that he has gotten a little depressed about the whole situation and that the club may need a few changes.

"Harry is important and irreplaceable, no player can replace Harry Kane. I know you [the reporters] want to speak about Harry, I don't want to speak because if I speak too much I get a bit depressed and then you are going to say I am miserable and depressed and in a bad mood so it's better to speak about things that make me laugh," Mourinho said, reported ESPN.

"The reality is that I came here two months ago, I knew the situation. I didn't know I would lose Harry and Moussa Sissoko for so long. But the situation was to get the best out of the players that we have. That doesn't change,” he added.