Erling Braut Haaland is a special player, gushes Thomas Delaney

In an interview with the Bundesliga website, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney has expressed excitement on playing with new signing Erling Braut Haaland. After his breathtaking exploits at RB Salzburg this season, the 19-year-old prodigy earned a move to one of the top clubs in Europe. It was understood that Manchester United, Juventus, Dortmund and RB Leipzig were in the mix to nab Haaland.

Manchester United was said to be the closest to sign Haaland with the Norwegian taking a trip to Manchester to reportedly discuss a move. However, it was BVB who offered him a better project. Haaland signed for Dortmund for a fee around €18 million and paid €15 million in agent fees to super-agent Mino Raiola. Delaney was one of the first players to interact with the ex-Salzburg striker in the training camp in Marbella, Spain.

“The other guys haven't seen too much of him, but I've seen a lot of him in the gym. We can speak Danish/ Norwegian together. Most of the other guys can't, so that's pretty good for us.”, said Delaney to the Bundesliga website.

Before Haaland and Paco Alcacer, BVB housed magnetic strikers like Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski. Ther 28-year-old thinks that Haaland can enter that league and maybe even become even better than the aforementioned duo if he can integrate himself soon.

“It's a long time since Dortmund had a striker like him. It's always a real positive to have that kind of forward, someone who doesn't just score goals and someone who isn't just big, but also quick and technical. He has that little something extra”, said the Denmark international.