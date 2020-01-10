Arsenal need to sign Nathan Ake before Chelsea, advocates Stewart Robson

Arsenal are hoping to sign a quality centre back in the ongoing January transfer window with coach Mikel Arteta shortlisting a number of targets. The Gunners have been urged to make a move for AFC Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, should Chelsea fail to sign the 24-year-old centre back.

Arsenal’s defensive woes have been a long talking point among pundits and supporters. Despite signing big names such as Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi in the past, the Gunners have continued to disappoint with shambolic defence. With the arrival of Mikel Arteta, the North London club are expected to buy a new centre back to shore up their leaky backline.

Recent anterior cruciate ligament rupture to Calum Chambers has put Arsenal in dire need of reinforcements and the North London giants have already tried to make a move for Daniel Rugani and Dayot Upamecano. But neither move has materialized and Arsenal are rethinking on new options. Former Gunner, Stewart Robson, has urged the club hierarchy to sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth despite Chelsea the favourites to sign the Netherlands international.

“I still think Nathan Ake is a good player. There’s talk about him going back to Chelsea because they can buy him for a certain price after they sold him, but that only lasts for another few months. But Nathan Ake is a very good centre-half. He’s not the biggest but he’s got a good spring and I think he’d do well for Arsenal”, said Stewart to Daily Star.

“He’s the sort of player that I think Mikel Arteta would like, so that would be one centre-half. There’s talk about Rugani at Juventus but I don’t think he’s good enough to fill the gaps at centre-half. There are a couple of players that have been talked about. Ake would be my choice as a centre-half coming in from Bournemouth”, added the former Arsenal star.