Reports | Tottenham join Aston Villa in £30 million chase for Krzysztof Piatek
Today at 1:23 PM
With Harry Kane’s hamstring injury keeping him out of the team for a lengthy spell of time, Spurs are keen on bringing Krzysztof Piatek to London. The Polish striker had a fantastic debut season for both Genoa and AC Milan last season but has struggled this term and has been linked with a move away.
The Tottenham captain suffered a tear in the defeat to Southampton on New Year and while the club hasn’t revealed more than that, Jose Mourinho confirmed that it will be a lengthy spell out. It causes a few problems for Spurs because they do not have a back-up striker barring Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura’s ability to play as center-forwards having let Fernando Llorente leave for free at the end of last season.
Neither man has done particularly well in that position and the Guardian has reported that it has seen Tottenham push to sign a striker in this month. Their top target is AC Milan star Krzysztof Piatek with the Rossoneri open to letting the Polish striker leave. The Serie A giants re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will sell Piatek if they can recoup the £30 million fee they handed to Genoa exactly a year ago for the striker.
However, the Guardian has further reported that while Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also keen on the 24-year-old alongside Tottenham, no club wants an expensive permanent deal. Spurs are looking for a loan with an option to buy while both Aston Villa and the Magpies are open to a deal worth around £20 million but that is not a deal that Milan are open to although their stance might change before the January 31st deadline.
