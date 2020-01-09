Reports | Tottenham join Aston Villa in £30 million chase for Krzysztof Piatek

However, the Guardian has further reported that while Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also keen on the 24-year-old alongside Tottenham, no club wants an expensive permanent deal. Spurs are looking for a loan with an option to buy while both Aston Villa and the Magpies are open to a deal worth around £20 million but that is not a deal that Milan are open to although their stance might change before the January 31st deadline.