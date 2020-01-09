Reports | Chelsea make £55 million loan to buy offer for Gedson Fernandes

There are other suitors for Fernandes but Sky Sports and other sources have reported that the Portuguese starlet prefers a move to England for family reasons. The midfielder does have a £102 million release clause to his name but Benfica have already accepted that they will not get close to that figure. Furthermore, with the club having signed Julian Weigl, they are looking to offload Fernandes with the 20-year-old out of favour after his fall out with coach Bruno Lage.