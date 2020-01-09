January 9 | European football transfer round-up

Day nine and it has not been a fun transfer window so far and hopefully, that changes soon. It hasn’t stopped the rumours from making a lot of noise as Arsenal make a move for PSG man Edinson Cavani, Aston Villa have been offered former Liverpool and Napoli star Pepe Reina and a few others.

OGC Nice joins PSG and Juventus for Tariq Lamptey

The 19-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea and the Blues have failed to come to an agreement over a new deal for the young full-back. Highly rated at Stamford Bridge, Lamptey made his debut for the Blues against Arsenal before New Year’s day and has struggled to make a breakthrough into the team which is why he hasn’t signed a new deal. However, the Telegraph has reported that Ligue 1 side OGC Nice are amongst his top suitors with PSG and Juventus also in tow. The club wants to make a cash offer in the January window and are convinced that Chelsea would rather gain some money rather than lose him for free at the end of the season.

Borussia Dortmund consider replacing Achraf Hakimi with Max Aarons

The Bundesliga giants brought in Hakimi on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid and while they are keen on a permanent deal, the Los Blancos have rejected it. That does leave the club without a full-back at the end of the season with Lukasz Piszczek set to retire once the 2019/20 season ends and it has caused a few problems. But with Norwich City open to letting Max Aarons leave for 30 million, Sky Sports has reported that Borussia Dortmund are the top contenders for the full-back. The 20-year-old has made quite the impact in the Premier League this season and that has seen Arsenal, Tottenham and a few other sides consider a move.

Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Tyreece John-Jules to leave Arsenal on loan

The Gunners are happy to let the three forwards leave the club on a six-month loan spell in a bid to hand them more game-time. Bristol City are said to be Nketiah’s next destination while both Bundesliga and Premier League sides are interested in a move for Smith-Rowe with the 19-year-old making a good impact on loan last season. John-Jules is the third player set to leave and Lincoln City is a potential destination with the 18-year-old highly rated by Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal coaching staff.

Arturo Vidal will not be allowed to leave Barcelona

Despite intense speculation surrounding Vidal’s future over the last few months, the 32-year-old is going nowhere in the winter with Barcelona unwilling to sell him. The Chilean has been transformed into a bit-part player this season by Valverde with Inter Milan and Manchester United keen to change that for the former Juventus man. However, in a pre-match interview, Valverde admitted that there will be no move for the 32-year-old in the winter window despite Vidal initiating legal proceedings against the club earlier in the season.

Sampdoria in for a sensational move for AC Milan star Suso

Inconsistency and with his massive wages weighing down the club, the Rossoneri are keen to offload the 26-year-old but few sides have been interested in the Spaniard. There have been fleeting rumours from the Premier League for the former Liverpool man and Calciomercato has reported that Sampdoria are keen on a sensational move for the Spaniard. The Genoa side are keen on bringing in Suso on loan until the end of the season and the report further added that contact between the two sides have already been made.

Deal of the day:

Raúl de Tomás from Benfica to Espanyol for £17 million