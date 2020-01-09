ISL 2019-20 | Had faith that FC Goa would be back to winning ways, admits Jackichand Singh

An hour into the game there were doubts starting to creep in. That sense of dullness and all those doubts, though, were lifted in the 70th minute as FC Goa scored the opener thanks to an own goal as Komorski turned a dangerous cross from Jackichand Singh on the right into his own goal.

With FC Goa passing the ball around, NorthEast United sat back, absorbing the FC Goa pressure. The onslaught was relentless, but the final touch was lacking - eventually leading to a sense of frustration creeping in amongst the FC Goa faithful in the stands.

Not the way that most fans had envisaged it to be, but it was one that many might believe was deserved based on the attacking impetus of the Gaurs. As thousands jumped in delirium, another man who found a sense of fulfillment was Jackichand Singh.

“This was an important goal for us. And me, personally, I was just overjoyed,” stated the winger from Manipur. “I was personally not pleased with my performance in the last game and I really wanted to make a mark in this one. I had a chip on my shoulder tonight.”

“It was a bitter pill to take (the loss against Bengaluru), but we had faith in our abilities that we will be back to winning ways. Overall we created a lot of opportunities in that game (vs. Bengaluru). It was a matter of making the most of those opportunities. Tonight we were able to do that.”

The assist, the Manipuri’s third one of the season helped the Gaurs eventually seal a 2-0 win over the resilient Highlanders and climb back to the top of the table.

“It was an important moment for us,” added Hugo Boumous following the game. “He had a difficult time in the last game, and it was brilliant to see him bounce back like that. He can bring in a dynamic unlike anyone in the line-up. I firmly believe that we have a team that can finish at the top and Jacki will have a huge role to play if we are to finish there.”