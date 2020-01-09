Hero AIFF Elite League | Odisha FC U18 draws goalless game with Punjab FC

Today at 5:59 PM
Odisha FC U18 boys have drawn a goalless game against Punjab FC, in Hero AIFF Elite League, on Thursday, January 9, in Haryana. OFC colts had created some chances in the second half of the game where they played attacking football but were not able to score a single goal in the match.
Odisha FC and Punjab FC ended their Hero AIFF Elite League match with a goalless draw at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. The Odisha FC under 18 boys played compact football and managed to hold Punjab FC eventually at the end of the game on Thursday.
OFC’s goalkeeper Aleef Rahaman Mollah was excellent throughout the game as none of the Punjab players managed to beat him in the entire duration of the match. The OFC defenders had a good game as well for the team this afternoon.
In the midfield, Nischay Adhikari played some brilliant through balls. One of those fell for Akshunna Tyagi in the second half of the match. However, Tyagi was not able to make full use of that through ball from the midfield. OFC colts had created some chances in the second half of the game where they played attacking football but were not able to score a single goal in the match.
In their next game of the ongoing Hero AIFF Elite League, Odisha FC will take on Youth Football Club on 14th January, Tuesday.
