Football has become business, postulates Ernesto Valverde

"The bottom line is football has become a business and as a business it looks for income. That's the reason we are all here. It's a completely different format to what we're used to. It was always the first title and the opener of the season and to me that seemed fine. It's been changed and let's see, it will be judged once it has happened. It's interesting, with four good teams, but from a sporting point of view, I'm not sure," Valverde said reported BBC.