Reports | Neal Maupay on Napoli’s striker shortlist

Serie A giants Napoli are planning to add firepower to their attack and have Brighton and Hove Albion’s Neal Maupay on their shortlist. The Neapolitans face an endearing task to replace the frontline as Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon, both above 30, look set to leave Stadio San Paolo in the summer.

According to English media outlet, Telegraph, Napoli have ignited their interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay before the end of the winter transfer window. The report further added that the Italians are willing to offer €45 million for Maupay’s services. The Gli Azzurri’s front line has a majority of the players above the age of 30 and will need to be replaced soon.

Dries Mertens is in the final six months of his contract and with no new contract being offered by Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Belgian looks on his way out of Naples. The 32-year-old has attracted interest from English Premier League with Arsenal and Everton being top suitors. Jose Callejon and Fernando Llorente aged 32 and 34 respectively are also losing their charm with new Coach Gennaro Gattuso looking to work with younger players and Maupay tops his list.

The French striker is killing it in his debut season in the English Top flight, scoring 7 goals in 21 league games. He scored a load of goals at Brentford making the Seagulls pay €22 million for the 23-year-old in the summer window. Furthermore, he's a large reason why Brighton currently sit 14th in the English Premier League table with 24 points, 4 points and places off the relegation zone.

Graham Potter will be aware that losing his star striker may pose a serious challenge to Brighton’s safety as they aim to hold onto their top-flight status in the second half of the season.