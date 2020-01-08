Reports | Inter Milan plotting a move for Ashley Young

Serie A leaders Inter Milan are weighing up on a move for Manchester United captain Ashley Young in the January transfer window. The Englishman has just six months left on his United contract and the Red Devils will be more than happy to sell him in January for a nominal transfer fee.

Inter Milan are keen to bring Ashley Young from Manchester United in the winter transfer window, the Telegraph has reported. The Nerazzurri had also shown interest in signing the 34-year-old last year but no deal materialised. Inter are once again said to be in the mix for Young, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign. The Englishman has featured 18 times for the Red Devils and is behind Aaron Wan Bissaka, Brandon Williams and Luke Shaw in the pecking order.

Young has had an illustrious career graph with Manchester United, signing in 2011 from Aston Villa for €18 million. Since then, he has featured 261 times for the Red Devils and has played in a number of positions across the park. He has gone onto win 7 trophies with the Manchester club including one Premier League title and one Europa League.

The ex-Villa man can play on as a right-back, left-back and on either flank as a wing-back or midfielder. This versatility has caught Antonio Conte’s eye who wants to see Young in Milan as soon as possible. The Nerazzurri are short of options on the right wing-back with Danilo D’Ambrosio the only available player in that position.

Conte’s Inter employs a 3-5-2 formation and can use Young on either side or even in the middle making him a quality player offering loads of options for the team. His experience can be counted upon as Inter hope to win their first Scudetto since 2010. The 34-year-old is not a key player in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and might consider a new challenge that is being offered in Italy by Inter.