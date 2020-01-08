Reports | Fiorentina confident of signing Patrick Cutrone in January

Fiorentina are overly confident that they can convince Wolverhampton Wanderers to let Patrick Cutrone join them on loan. The Viola are looking for offensive reinforcements after Franck Ribery’s injury and the combined efforts of Federicio Chiesa and their front-line not enough to fight relegation.

Sky Sports has reported that an option to make the loan move permanent has been discussed between the two sides with Wolves open to letting Cutrone leave. The 22-year-old joined Nuno Espirito Santo’s side from AC Milan over the summer and since struggled to make an impact with just 24 appearances in all competitions. However, a large portion of that has come off the bench and it has negated the impact the Italian could have made.

That will change in Fiorentina with the Viola looking for a new striker after Franck Ribery’s injuries problems and their front-line struggling to find the net. Cutrone’s past in the serie a with AC Milan combined with the Italian’s form for Wolves despite his meagre game-time and the fact that the Premier League side are open to letting him go have made him the Viola’s top target.

Furthermore, Sky Sports has reported that the 22-year-old was left out of the club’s FA Cup squad to face Manchester United and was an unused substitute in the loss to Watford in order to discuss his future with the club. Nuno Espirito Santo indicated that the Italian striker has spoken to him over his future which is why he was dropped.

“Yesterday I had a good conversation with Patrick and we decided he would not be involved in the game. I don't want to go much further on that. Let's wait and see,” revealed the Wolves boss reported Sky Sports.