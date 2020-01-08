Need to be patient with Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, admits Neymar
Today at 4:59 PM
Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar has admitted that fellow Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior will need time to become one of the best and people need to be patient with the youngsters. The Real Madrid duo are developing into fine talents and have already shown glimpses of their potential.
In an interview with ESPN, Neymar has urged the fans and Brazilian supporters to remain patient with wonder kids Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior. Both teenagers have impressed heavily at Real Madrid and are important squad players in Zinedine Zidane’s squad.
Rodrygo boasts 7 goals and 2 assists in 16 games for Los Blancos providing tough competition to Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard. Neymar says that both the youngsters have immense talent but need to be given adequate time to develop into world-class players.
“Both are top players. They are showing that with Real, and I am hoping they can win and enjoy their European footballing experience. As they gain experience and mature, they will become much better than they are now. In Brazil, people are in a bit of a rush. They want Rodrygo and Vinicius to crack it soon and blow up the league”, said Neymar reported ESPN.
“Adapting is hard. It is tough to go to a high-level club like Real and Barcelona, to name just a few. Both are doing surprisingly well -- it shows they have maturity and personality. I just hope they keep going like this, stay focused, never stop being happy and enjoying football -- I will be one of the spectators”, added the ex-Barcelona man.
