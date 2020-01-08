Luka Jovic is Real Madrid’s future, proclaims Zinedine Zidane
Today at 3:53 PM
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed that summer signing Luka Jovic is going nowhere in the near future, stating that he is the club’s future. The Serbian striker has struggled to make an impact this season with Zidane opting to use Benzema over the £60 million man from Eintracht Frankfurt.
The 21-year-old joined the Los Blancos in the summer after a fantastic breakout season with Eintracht Frankfurt, with him ending his final season there with 27 goals and 7 assists in all competitions. It meant that Jovic had the world after him including Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United but the Serbian opted to sign for Real Madrid instead in a £62 million deal.
But nothing has gone according to plan for the 21-year-old with Jovic struggling to get minutes for the Los Blancos with Karim Benzema in the form of his life. Yet that hasn’t changed Zinedine Zidane’s mind about how good the Serbian is, with the Frenchman admitting that Jovic is the future of the club. He also added that the club are backing the Serbian and the fans need to give him time.
“There's a good feeling despite the absences. We have a deep squad and the others can respond. Jovic is clearly an option. He is the future. There's a need to be calm with him as he is learning. He is a kid who really wants to learn. He's very good and he's going to score lots of goals. We're backing him and we need to be calm with him,” Zidane said reported the Daily Mail.
