January 8 | European football transfer round-up

Day eight and it’s has not been a January transfer window for the history books so far but that might change soon. It hasn’t stopped the rumours from hitting the fan as Crystal Palace reject a move for Wilfried Zaha, Inter Milan want Ashley Young and Rafael da Silva is on the market amongst others.

Newcastle United open talks with RB Leipzig over a deal for Ademola Lookman

With Miguel Almiron struggling to find the net on a regular basis, Joelinton not suited for Steve Bruce’s tactical methods and Andy Carroll light-years from his best, the Magpies are looking for someone to score a few goals for them. The club have spent a lot of money over the summer which is why the Telegraph have reported that Ademola Lookman is their top winter target. The Magpies want a loan move for the former Everton man with Lookman leaving Goodison for RB Leipzig over the summer. The 22-year-old has struggled to play regularly this season and wants that to change.

AC Milan eyeing a move for Andreas Christensen

Reports indicate that Christensen wants to leave the Blues over issues with the game-time that he has gotten over the last few months and AC Milan are keen to cash in on that. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away in the past and Sky Sports has reported that the Rossoneri are looking to make the move yet again. This time it’s because their top option in Jean-Clair Todibo fell apart but the club considers Christensen to be more than a capable back-up.

Jean-Clair Todibo to leave Barcelona on loan for Schalke

Speaking of Jean-Clair Todibo, Sky Sports and Gianluca Di Marzio have reported that the young defender has rejected a move to Milan in order to sign for David Wagner and Schalke. The Germans are beyond brilliant at youth development and that might have played a small part in Todibo’s decision and Di Marzio has reported that the deal will not include a purchase option. The deal is not done officially with the 20-year-old in Saudi Arabia with the rest of Barcelona for the Spanish Super Cup.

Jean-Claude Ntenda to leave Nantes for Juventus

He’s yet to make an appearance for Nantes’ senior side but it seems that Jean-Claude Ntenda has done well enough at the youth level to earn himself a move to Juventus. The move hasn’t been officially announced yet but it is reportedly in its final stages and the Frenchman has represented his country at the U16, U17 and U18 levels. Goal indicates that the 17-year-old will join Juventus’ youth set-up before eventually making his way into the senior team and he will sporadically get his chance with the first-team.

Barcelona midfielder Marcus McGuane in talks with English sides

He left Arsenal in the hopes of becoming the first Englishman in a really long time to make an impact at Barcelona but now it looks like Marcus McGuane is coming to the end of his time at Camp Nou. The midfielder has failed to make an impact in his two-year spell with the club so far even struggling with the Barcelona B team and is currently on loan at Telstar. However, unhappy at his current predicament, the Daily Mail has reported that the 20-year-old is in talks with several English sides over a move back home in the near future.

Deal of the day:

Ivan Cavaleiro from Wolves to Fulham for £15 million