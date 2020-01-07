Sir Alex Ferguson’s contribution to football can never be forgotten, proclaims Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised his master Sir Alex Ferguson claiming that the Scot has had the greatest impact on English Football. Former Red Devils manager, Ferguson, won 13 Premier League titles with United making them a powerhouse in England and Europe.

In an interview with ESPN, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has paid his highest respects to his former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson. The Norwegian thinks Sir Alex has had the biggest influence on English football and his contribution will always be remembered across Europe. Former England striker Gary Lineker said on Saturday that Guardiola "has had the most positive influence of anyone, ever on our game" after three trophy-laden seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

The ex-Molde man doesn’t think that the Spaniard can top Sir Alex’s achievements. The Scotsman took charge of Manchester United in 1986 and continued till 2013 during which he won 13 English Top flight titles, 5 FA Cups and 2 Champions League titles with United in an unprecedented trophy haul. Few managers have even come close and Solskjaer also added that he has still admired Guardiola's managerial style.

“He [Guardiola] has had a big, big influence, and since he took over Barcelona, I have admired Pep's teams, but I have got to say I worked under the most influential one. You do see one of the best managers ever, and you can see where he [Guardiola] has taken his wisdom from. I had the pleasure of speaking and meeting Johan [Cruyff] back in the day when Jordi [Cruyff] was here, and you can see certain similarities,” said Solskjaer to ESPN.

Manchester United lock horns with city rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday. The first leg will be played at Old Trafford and the return leg will be played on 30 January at the Etihad. Solskjaer has already masterminded one win over City this season and will aim for another when the two teams meet at Old Trafford. The Red Devils were successful in winning 2-1 over the Citizens where Solskajer’s team were able to beat City’s dominative style and threaten on the counter.

“We got past their press last time, and if you count the numbers of fouls, I don't think there were too many. That's a big thing, and sometimes I look at the referees and I look at our games, and even if they are just little fouls, there have been teams who have stopped us with them little fouls, which has stopped us showing how good we are when we attack,” said the 46-year-old boss.