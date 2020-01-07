Reports | Tottenham considering loan move for Thomas Lemar

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on bringing Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar to English Premier League. The North London club are planning to acquire the ex-AS Monaco player on loan in the January transfer window and insert a clause of buying Lemar in summer for a fee of around £60 million.

According to the English media outlet, The Independent, Thomas Lemar might be on his way out of Atletico Madrid as Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a move to bring the Frenchman to the New Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Spurs are said to be admirers of Lemar’s talent since his days at AS Monaco and want to sign the 24-year-old to boost their chances of a top four finish.

The Independent further reported that Spurs hierarchy will try and work on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy for £60 million in the summer. Lemar has failed to shine in the Atleti shirt and has failed to score a single goal in 15 La Liga games so far. He joined the Los Rojiblancos in July 2018 for a fee reported to be £55 million after having a highly fruitful 3 years at the Stade Louis II.

Diego Simeone has lost confidence in the ex-Caen winger and is open to unloading him on loan in January. Spurs feel a £6 million loan fee will be enough to convince Atletico along with the option to buy in the summer. Harry Kane recently suffered a hamstring injury on New Year’s eve in a match against Southampton and will be out for a lengthy spell. This has prompted Jose Mourinho to make some tactical tweaks and use Heung Min Son as a striker.

Arsenal are also said to be in the race for the 24-year-old winger but Gunners’ priority is to improve the defence. Dayot Upamecano has been linked with a move to the Emirates stadium but it is unlikely that RB Leipzig will allow their man to leave in January especially when Die Roten Bullen chase their first Bundesliga title. Tottenham might have an upper hand to sign Lemar but it remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid are willing to accept the offer.