Reports | Pini Zahavi holds talks with Bayern Munich for Wilfried Zaha
Today at 5:09 PM
Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha’s decision to hire super-agent Pini Zahavi has already paid dividends with the Israeli negotiator holding talks with Bayern Munich on Zaha’s behalf. The forward has already revealed his intentions to leave Crystal Palace to win more and is open to a winter move.
The 27-year-old parted ways with long-time agent Will Salthouse and appointed Zahavi, who also represents Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. It is a clear indication that Zaha still wants to leave Selhurst Park. The former Manchester United forward already admitted that he wanted to leave over the summer but Palace’s insistence over an £80 million fee saw no move materialize.
That might change with the January window open and while Sky Sports have reported that Zaha is open to a winter move, a move may not take place until the summer. The Bavarians are looking for new forwards following Arjen Robben’s retirement and Franck Ribery leaving the club with Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner linked with a move.
But Sky Sports further added that Zaha might prove to be a cheaper alternative but Chelsea are also interested in signing the Ivorian with both Everton and Arsenal showing an interest in the past. Yet, the forward’s future at Selhurst Park is uncertain as reports indicate that he knows that his future and a chance to win something may lie away from the club and maybe even away from the Premier League.
