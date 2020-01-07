Our aim is to be best in the world, asserts Oliver Khan

Bayern Munich legend and newest board director Oliver Kahn has revealed that the club’s main directive is to be the best in the world and that’s something they will keep aiming towards. The German legend replaces Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenige on the Bayern board with both men stepping down.

The 50-year-old made well over 600 appearances for the Bavarians during his playing career winning eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League crown before leaving. Khan eventually retired from football in 2008 and has spent the last ten odd years as an award-winning pundit, with Bayern appointing him as their new chairman in August of last year.

He’ll replace Karl-Heinz Rummenige as the club’s chairman and during his unveiling, went on to admit that he will look to bring his former side back to their very best in the league and anywhere else. Khan also added that if that means going through a lot of changes then that’s exactly what the club will do to achieve their goals of becoming the best in the world.

"We want to remain successful and maybe go a step further. It's something that suits me and my character. It's going to be a big challenge. But we want to be the top and number one wherever we are. One thing is at the forefront of everything we do. We do it to offer our fans excellent football,” Khan said reported Sky Sports.

"That means creating an economic environment. To get to the point: high-class, world-class football and the aspiration to be number one in all other areas, that's what I have in mind and everyone who is involved here at Bayern. We want to be top everywhere!"

The club recently signed Alexander Nubel, with the Schalke goalkeeper set to join the club once his contract officially expires at the end of the season. The 23-year-old was signed with the idea of replacing the ageing Manuel Neuer with the 2014 World Cup winner moving rather rapidly towards the end of his time at Bayern Munich. When asked about Nubel, Khan went on to admit that he believes the German is a top talent and someone that has to be ready to learn from Neuer.

"I think we all know what a talent Alexander Nübel is. What qualities he has. It was a very smart strategic decision to say if he was available. We have to commit such a great goalkeeper too. He has to be relative clearly stated that he is ready to line up in the back and learn from Manuel Neuer.”

“We do not need to talk about his qualities as a world goalkeeper and well-deserved goalkeeper of FC Bayern. I can approach things very relaxed and talk to the people involved. Then we will calmly see how we handle the topic. Now it doesn't matter,” he added.