No talks between Inter and Tottenham for Christian Eriksen, reveals Giuseppe Marotta

Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that the Nerazzurri haven’t established any contact with Tottenham Hotspur over the transfer of Christian Eriksen. The Denmark international is out of contract at the end of the season and is linked to a number of clubs like Inter and Real Madrid.

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has played down any talks of being in contact with Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen over a transfer. The Nerazzurri have also denied having talks with Spurs discussing a move in January. The Dane is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked to Inter, Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid.

“Inter are often linked with players of great quality, and that is flattering, but we have not had any contact with Tottenham. Eriksen is a talented player, I don't need to tell you that, and he will be a free agent in June. I think many clubs are interested, he is an interesting player, but I will not stand here and tell you that we are in negotiations with his club or agent”, said Marotta reported Goal.

The Nerazzurri are currently on top of Serie A and are aiming to dethrone Juventus from the Serie A seat. Antonio Conte is keen to add reinforcements and has targeted Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal and Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic. Vidal has grown frustrated at Barca with the substitute’s role and wants to leave for better playing opportunities. Marotta also hinted that they have been in contact with the Chilean’s agent.

“We are having various contacts with agents and clubs to increase the quality level of a squad that is already doing extraordinary things. We've not yet reached a conclusion, as we want to take it calmly and make the right decisions, even if that should mean no signings at all. I prefer not to name names, but we are very active in the transfer market.

"Who we get depends also on those who exit. "Right now, we are seeking a midfielder and a winger. If players should ask to leave, we will try to make them happy, but so far we have not received any such pressure from our players,” concluded the Inter chief