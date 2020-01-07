Matthijs de Ligt can be the best in the world, proclaims Maurizio Sarri

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has admitted that defender Matthijs de Ligt can become one of the best in the world despite a shaky start. The former Ajax man signed for Juventus over the summer in a €75 million deal but has had a mixed start after injuries forced him into the starting eleven.

The 20-year-old was thrown into the starting eleven after an ACL tear forced Giorgio Chiellini out for the considerable future just one match into the season. Since then, Matthijs de Ligt has slowly grown into his role as a starting center-back for one of Italy’s best sides with him playing a large part in Maurizio Sarri’s plans to transform the club.

However, while injuries and Merih Demiral’s form over the last few weeks has seen De Ligt forced to sit on the bench, Sarri still believes in the young Dutch defender and is confident that he will make a mark on the league. The Italian boss went on to reveal that with time and a little more experience the former Ajax star can become one of the best defenders in the world.

"I am the first to be convinced that he will become the best defender in the world. He had five difficult months playing every three days and having to settle in a new country, a new league with a new language,” said Sarri to Sky Sport Italia.

With the January transfer window open, both Adrien Rabiot and Merih Demiral have been heavily linked with a move to England but any potential of a move has been snuffed out by Fabio Paratrci, recently. The Juventus director admitted that both men will be staying at the club and Sarri also went on to add that he’s been rather pleased with the way both men have progressed.

“Rabiot had a good game, he’s improving. I made it a little difficult for him by making him play on the right but he had a solid game, always in the right position. Demiral is now doing very well, he is sweating from every pore with hard work and it is right to take advantage of this. I’m glad Paratici has said we’re finished [in the transfer market]. It’s a difficult team to improve, especially in the January window. We’re ok, as he said,” he added.