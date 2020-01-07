January 6 | European football transfer round-up

Day seven in the window and like most January windows, it has not been an overly exciting edition despite the rumours going out of hand. So out of hand that Manchester City are set to break a transfer record, Napoli want Nordin Amrabat’s brother Sofyan Amrabat and a few other sensational ones.

Inter Milan accept that Christian Eriksen is an interesting player

The footballing world loves going crazy during the transfer window and when it comes to a Bosman signing, it becomes even worse. That has been the case over the years especially when Juventus do something but right now, it’s the Serie A’s number one club in the news. That’s Inter Milan with the Nerazzurri chief executive Giuseppe Marotta confirming that Eriksen is an interesting player. That’s all Marotta says however he does add that it’s all he can say and does mention the fact that the Dane’s contract with Tottenham expires at the end of the current season. However, he admits that Inter needs a midfielder and a winger and they might dip their toe in the winter market.

Mario Gotze to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer

After what seemed like an almost neverending negotiation between Borussia Dortmund and Mario Gotze, it looks like the wunderkind is set to leave the club for free. The Daily Mail has reported as such with them even adding that the 27-year-old was unwilling to take a 30% pay cut to stay at the club and accept a bit-part role. That might interest his suitors with Arsenal, both the Manchester sides and Liverpool amongst his top suitors. But the Mail has further added that while Hertha Berlin on their quest to become a superclub are keen, Gotze is looking for a move outside Germany.

Barcelona and Aston Villa in talks over a deal for Louie Barry

With 16-year-old Louie Barry’s future at Barcelona uncertain and questions over the fact that Barcelona does not want to pay West Brom their £130,000 compensation, Albion have reported them to FIFA. But that might help Aston Villa as the Daily Mail has reported that the Villians are keen on a £1.5 million deal for the super-striker with Barcelona open to a move. Barry is also reportedly open to a move as he believes his progress will flourish back in England especially with Villa close to his old home.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea chase Boubakary Soumaré

The Premier League trio are joined by Real Madrid and Valencia as Sky Sports have reported that LOSC Lille are looking to sell Boubakary Soumaré. The midfielder has been a bright light for the Ligue 1 side and that has seen quite a few clubs interested but the report has further added that Lille are looking to keep him until January 26th. That might cause a few problems but Soumare has only two and a half years left on his current contract and the Ligue 1 club are concerned that his value might drop even further.

Aston Villa to hijack Newcastle move for Krzysztof Piatek

With Wesley out for at least nine months after rupturing his ACL and Michy Batshuayi refusing a move to the club, Aston Villa are looking for the next best option. That, according to Corriere della Sera and the Daily Star, happens to be a sensational move for Krzysztof Piatek with the Polish striker struggling to find his way at Milan. He had a fantastic time last time around in his debut season but nothing has gone his way since with the Rossoneri even signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic to help their cause. And that has caused a few problems for Piatek with Newcastle looking to take advantage and Aston Villa keen on stealing the deal from right under them.

Deal of the day:

Munas Dabbur from Sevilla to Hoffenheim for €12 million