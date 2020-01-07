ISL 2019-20 | FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC : Statistical Preview

FC Goa will look to get back to winning ways when they take on NorthEast United at Fatorda as Sergio Lobera and his men will look to get their first win of this decade after Bengaluru played spoilsport in their last encounter. But before the action intensifies, here are 10 number you need to know.

0: There has never been a goalless draw between the two sides in 11 games played.

0: Goa is yet to lose a game to NorthEast United at home in Fatorda. The Gaurs have been held to 2 draws whilst eeking out 3 wins.

1.06: Ahmed Jahouh has yet again been at the heart of Goa’s success this season. The man from Morocco has had a total of 842 touches in the 792 minutes played, averaging 1.06 touches per game. He is the only man to average more than 1 touch per minute played.

2: NorthEast United have never scored more than 2 goals in a game against FC Goa. The Highlanders’ biggest win over the Gaurs came on 4th October 2016, when a brace from Emiliano Alfaro helped them to a 2-0 win. It is also the only time the Gaurs failed to score against NorthEast.

2:Lenny Rodrigues’ haul of 2 goals this season is his highest for any season of the Indian Super League. The gritty midfielder has a total of 4 goals in the history of the competition with one strike coming in colours of FC Pune City, whilst the other one whilst wearing the colours of Bengaluru FC.

4: FC Goa is unbeaten against the NorthEast United in their last four encounters against the Highlanders. The Gaurs were held to draws on three occasions whilst they were able to eke out a 5-1 win over the team from the North East in the corresponding fixture last season.

5: In 5 games against the Highlanders, Coro has scored 4 goals. He has, in fact, not been able to score against them on only 2 occasions.

5: Goa’s biggest win over NorthEast came in the corresponding fixture last season. Goals from Coro (2), Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia and Miguel Palanca propelled Sergio Lobera’s men to a 5-1 win.

8: Hugo Boumous currently has 8 goal contributions (4 goals, 4 assists) in the ISL, equalling his tally from last season. His rate of a goal contribution every 69.6 minutes is currently the best in the FC Goa team.

369: FC Goa completed a total of 369 passes against Bengaluru in the last game, their second-highest number this season. The only game in which the Gaurs completed more passes was in the home win over ATK, when they had met success with 412 of their passes.

