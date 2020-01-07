Felt me and Borussia Dortmund were a better match, reveals Erling Braut Haaland

“They just went direct and said, 'We need you upfront, we like your playing style and we want to have you here. I liked how they spoke to me then and that's what triggered me [to sign]. I just felt that me and Dortmund was a good match. To slightly get to know people better, to train good with the team and we'll see if I am good enough I will play and we'll just have to see, step by step. Of course, I want to play and I know I have something to give to the team. That's my main goal now to have smaller goals and to reach them and I know it will be good”, said Haaland.