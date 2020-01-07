Felt me and Borussia Dortmund were a better match, reveals Erling Braut Haaland
Today at 4:44 PM
Teenage prodigy Erling Braut Haaland shocked the football world when he signed for Borussia Dortmund despite being heavily linked to Manchester United. Haaland recently revealed that Dortmund’s project and humility were the main reasons that won his heart and he chose moving to Germany.
Erling Braut Haaland shot to prominence with his exploits at RB Salzburg during the first half of the campaign. 28 goals in 22 games were enough for European powerhouses to jump into a transfer battle for the Norwegian. Ahead of the January transfer window, the 19-year-old was linked to Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils were favourites to nab Haaland but it was BVB who won the race.
In an interview with Goal, Erling Haaland revealed the reason why he snubbed Manchester United despite having a chance to reunite with former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The German club signed the 6 foot 4-inch striker for a fee of €18 million but, reports indicate that Dortmund paid €15 million to player’s agent Mino Raiola and €10 million to Haaland’s father Alf-Inge.
“They just went direct and said, 'We need you upfront, we like your playing style and we want to have you here. I liked how they spoke to me then and that's what triggered me [to sign]. I just felt that me and Dortmund was a good match. To slightly get to know people better, to train good with the team and we'll see if I am good enough I will play and we'll just have to see, step by step. Of course, I want to play and I know I have something to give to the team. That's my main goal now to have smaller goals and to reach them and I know it will be good”, said Haaland.
