Carabao Cup 2019-20 Semi-Finals First Leg: Live Updates, results, matches

With the Premier League on break for about nine days after a hectic December, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup takes its place. But with even the FA Cup over, the Carabao Cup’s semi-finals take precedence with a Manchester derby and Leicester City playing Aston Villa to decide who plays at Wembley.

Welcome to Sportscafe’s live-blog for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg and hopefully, it’s just as exciting as the FA Cup. But that might be just a little hard to match up to despite the fact that it’s a Manchester derby and Leicester City all in action tonight. Naturally, since Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer battle each other yet again, all eyes are going to be on that.

However, the second game is just as interesting with the Foxes hosting Aston Villa and after the Lions shocking loss to Championship side Fulham, Dean Smith and his side need a win. They’ve struggled, much like Fulham, in the Premier League and sit in the relegation zone which does mean that a win tomorrow night will be a massive pick-me-up for Smith and his players.

But since it is a Manchester derby and one that pits two Premier League giants against each other for only the second time this season, all eyes will be on them. And after the pre-match comments from both sides, the game might turn out to be a rather spicy one. Especially with the Red Devils putting up a masterclass in counter-attacking the last time the sides faced each.

City couldn’t cope and succumbed to a shocking 2-1 loss and will look to erase that ghost before the Manchester United fans lord it over them. Either way, it should be a cracking few days of football and a perfect break before the Premier League restarts.