Adrien Rabiot and Emre Can will not be sold, asserts Fabio Paratici

Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici has asserted that Adrien Rabiot and Emre Can will stay with the Bianconeri in January despite serious interest from Premier League clubs. Manchester United and Everton are hoping to sign Can whereas Arsenal are said to be weighing a loan move for Rabiot.

Adrien Rabiot and Emre Can will not be sold or allowed to leave on loan in the January transfer window, according to Juventus Sporting director Fabio Paratici. Both the midfielders are linked to numerous clubs but Paratici has squashed all the reports of Juve selling their players. Rabiot, who joined the Old Lady on a free transfer in the summer, has been linked to a loan move to Arsenal.

Emre Can, the ex-Liverpool man, has failed to nail down a starting spot and finds himself deep down the pecking order, is a target for Manchester United and Everton. Paratici went on to admit to the Daily Mail that these players will stay in Turin at least till the end of the season and no move will take place in the January window.

“I can exclude Emre Can leaving, as he will certainly remain with us. On an international level, he is one of the most wanted players, but I think he can be important for our project. Rabiot arrived here after not playing for eight months. It's only natural on a physical level he should take time to adapt,” said Paratici to Daily Mail.

"He paid the price for that, but he has done well when used. We are confident, he is an important player and a guarantee for Juve, not a question mark or a doubt. We have an important squad, with a lot of competition for places, and that's how it should be at this level.” added the Juve chief.

The Serie A champions signed sensation Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta for a fee around €35 million but will only be able to use him next season as the 19-year-old has been loaned back to Parma until the end of this campaign. Paratici admitted that he tried to bring the Swede in January but La Dea wanted to keep Kulusevski at Parma.

“We would've liked to bring him to Juve straight away, but there was already a clear agreement from the start of the negotiations. We are happy and knew full well he'd remain at Parma. He is an important player for the future of Juve and we are very happy with this deal,” said Paratici.