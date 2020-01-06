Reports | Barcelona frontrunners for Dani Olmo despite Chelsea talks

The 21-year-old is a product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy and left in the summer of 2014 in search for more game-time. It worked for Olmo with him becoming a consistent figure in Dinamo Zagreb’s side over the last few years even winning four league titles. Not just that, after impressive performances with Spain’s U-21 and U-19s squad, Olmo earned a call up for Spain’s first team with a goal-scoring debut.

However, his time at Dinamo is coming to an end with reports indicating that the former Barcelona starlet has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United. But a move to England might not be possible as Goal has reported that Barcelona are confident that they can get a deal over the line worth around €30 million. While the report further added that Zagreb wants around €40 million, the La Liga giants believe that they can convince the Croatians to settle for lower.