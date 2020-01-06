Reports | Barcelona frontrunners for Dani Olmo despite Chelsea talks
Barcelona are still Dani Olmo’s top suitors despite the fact that the Dinamo Zagreb star has held talks with both Chelsea and Manchester United. The La Liga giants lead the race for their former youth star with Olmo shining in the Champions League, Croatian first-tier and for Spain’s U-21 and U-19s.
The 21-year-old is a product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy and left in the summer of 2014 in search for more game-time. It worked for Olmo with him becoming a consistent figure in Dinamo Zagreb’s side over the last few years even winning four league titles. Not just that, after impressive performances with Spain’s U-21 and U-19s squad, Olmo earned a call up for Spain’s first team with a goal-scoring debut.
However, his time at Dinamo is coming to an end with reports indicating that the former Barcelona starlet has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United. But a move to England might not be possible as Goal has reported that Barcelona are confident that they can get a deal over the line worth around €30 million. While the report further added that Zagreb wants around €40 million, the La Liga giants believe that they can convince the Croatians to settle for lower.
That does cause problems for both Chelsea and Manchester United but the Blues have other options with them also linked with a move for Antonio Marin, Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha. Olmo is amongst their top targets with manager Frank Lampard handed a €150 million transfer war-chest to help improve his side.
