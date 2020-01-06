Reports | Arsenal and Tottenham target Hakim Ziyech told he can leave

The 26-year-old was arguably one of the club’s best players at the end of last season despite playing out of position as a right-winger. That never seemed to affect Ziyech, with the Mooccan shining throughout the campaign even contributing to six goals in their Champions League fairy-tale. The midfielder also ended the season as Ajax’s player of the year after he contributed to 45 goals in 49 appearances last season.

Yet with AS Roma baulking at the €40 million price-tag, it saw Ziyech stay but now a move could be on the cards. Italian news outlet Calciomercato have reported that the playmaker has been told he can leave in the winter window but only if his €43 million price tag is met. This confirms what Ajax director of football Marc Overmars revealed in the summer, as the former Arsenal man went on to reveal that the club will allow Hakim Ziyech to leave if a good offer comes their way.