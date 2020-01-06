January 6 | European football transfer round-up

Day six in the transfer window and like most January windows, the rumours have gone out of hand. It seems Olivier Giroud wants a move to Crystal Palace more than he wants one to Europa League playing Inter Milan. Or even, that Arsenal would prefer signing Jerome Boateng over a fit center-back.

Gabriel Barbosa to replace Olivier Giroud at Chelsea

Olivier Giroud is on his way out or so manager Frank Lampard has confirmed and the Blues are looking for another option. After Michy Batshuayi’s performances during their FA Cup tie, the club wants anybody but him to be their second choice and the rumour mill has reported that Copa Libertadores winner and hero Gabriel Barbosa is their top man.

The 23-year-old struggled to produce the goods in his only spell at a top flight club in Inter Milan but his spells in Brazil have been beyond impressive. 70 goals in 112 appearances in beyond impressive and the Express has reported that it has certainly caught Lampard’s eye.

AC Milan to swap Mattia Caldara with Atalanta for Simon Kjaer

Unhappy with their defensive performances this season and the fact that their side have do not have too many defenders over the age of 29, the Rossoneri are keen to change that. And with Atalanta interested in a move for Mattia Caldara and willing to part with Simon Kjaer for the versatile AC Milan man, Calciomercato have reported that the two sides are set to come to an agreement. It will see both defenders swap sides with neither man doing well to establish themselves at their current clubs.

Timo Werner now on Real Madrid’s shortlist

Despite having Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Gareth Bale and Martin Odeegard out on loan, Real Madrid want more attackers. Or so the Daily Mail has reported, with them adding that the Los Blancos are back in it for Timo Werner after his fantastic start to the season. The German has been RB Leipzig’s lynchpin so far with 23 goals in 25 appearances this season and also has a catalogue of Premier League sides interested.

That has never stopped the Los Blancos in the past and the report indicates that Zidane is frustrated at Luka Jovic’s performances this season despite the former Bundesliga star playing just 400 minutes in the first half of this season. But with Zidane frustrated at Jovic’s performances, he wants to replace him with Werner.

Barcelona will not let Arturo Vidal leave unless they get a sensational offer

Interest from Inter Milan and a few other clubs has seen Arturo Vidal try and push for a move away from Barcelona in the winter with the Chilean struggling to make the team-sheet at the Camp Nou. That may not change as the season progress but his move has been rejected with Spanish outlet Sport reporting that Vidal will not be allowed to leave the club. That is unless they get an offer so outrageous that it forces the club to actually consider letting Vidal leave.

PSG set to raid AC Milan for Alessio Romagnoli and Lucas Paquetta

Unhappy with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Pablo Sarrabia, Angel Di Maria, Marco Veratti, Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi and even Marquinhos, PSG want more. They want not one but two AC Milan men, with Calciomercato reporting that the Ligue 1 giants are overly keen on a move for both Alessio Romangnoli and Lucas Paqueta. Both men have been key parts of this AC Milan side but Paqueta, who signed for Milan a year ago, has struggled to make an impact. It’s seen him linked heavily with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Paqueta’s contract has already been confirmed. Nothing has happened between PSG and Milan which has seen the deal haul.

Deal of the day

Marcelo Saracchi to Galatasaray on loan until 2021.