ISL 2019-20 | Lots of positives to be taken from the Bengaluru heartbreak, says Hugo Boumous

An 84th minute strike condemned FC Goa to their first defeat in five games in the ISL 2019-20. After dominating the first half, the Gaurs fell back at the hour mark to hit back within two minutes but an unfortunate series of deflections helped Bengaluru claw back to within two points of the Gaurs.

The game also saw one of the finest performances from Hugo Boumous, in an FC Goa shirt. The Frenchman was at the heart of all things good that emanated at the heart of the field as he strode forward time and again with panache and much oomph.

And his endeavours were finally awarded in the 61st minute when an inch-perfect one-two with Ferran Corominas ended with him getting his fourth goal of the campaign to get FC Goa back into it. That, however, proved to be not enough for the Gaurs on the night.

“It was a bitter pill to swallow for sure. I think we were on song and played some really beautiful football. This was, I believe, one of our best performances this season. But we couldn’t quite finish off the chances we had created in the first half. And that came back to haunt us.”

“But you know what, we are still in the reckoning for the top spot of the league and only we can decide our own fate. The next two games against NorthEast and ATK are going to be vital. There were so many things that we can take back home from this game and although, it, of course, feels bad to lose a game like this, there were many things that we did well this game. And we want to take that forward to the next game.”

The Frenchman now has 4 goals and 4 assists in just 7 games this season. His average of 69.6 minutes per goal contribution is in fact even better than Coro this season.

Speaking about his goal at the end of the goal, the 24-year-old stated, “It was just another example of how good we can be. It was a good team goal where we built up from the back. It doesn’t matter if it’s me at the end of it scoring or if it is Coro or anyone else. What was important were the three points. We didn’t get it this time, but that just makes us even hungrier for the next time we get out on to the field.”