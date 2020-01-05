We need to be more lethal in front of goal, admits Steve Bruce
Today at 4:23 PM
Newcastle United manager has accepted the shortcomings in front of the goal and recent injuries to attackers forcing the Magpies to enter the winter transfer market in search of strikers. The Magpies had to contend with a draw in FA Cup third round as they drew 1-1 away to AFC Rochdale.
In an interview post, the 1-1 draw with Rochdale, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce admitted that the team didn’t take their chances and failed to win the game. Injuries to Miguel Almiron and forward Yoshinori Muto during the game forced Bruce to make changes and take them off the field. The ex-Hull City manager confirmed that Almiron has suffered groin injury whereas Muto hurt his hip during the game. Bruce admitted that he’ll now look for attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window.
“Yes. We've had a couple of knock-backs already so we'll keep working away. It's very difficult, especially at that end of the pitch, to get something that's going to make you better. I won't just be bringing in players for the sake of it, but we'll see what the next two or three weeks bring. Our frailties are pretty obvious - we don't score enough goals and with the chances we've created today we've got to be taking them and the tie should have been put to bed. We were excellent in the first half. (But) we're in the hat and we've got a replay, and some might need a game after coming back from injury,” said Bruce to Sky Sports.
Newcastle were aware of their lack of goalscoring problems and that is why they splashed the cash to signed Andy Carrol, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton. The Brazilian signed for a record transfer fee of £40 million but since his arrival at St.James Park, the former Bundesliga star has been unproductive managing only 1 goal in 21 games. His poor form continued on Saturday in the FA Cup as well as he failed to find the back of the net despite having some easy chances. Steve Bruce has advised the striker to keep his confidence high and keep trying.
“He (Joelinton) has had a difficult time but he's got to stick at it. Until two weeks ago Almiron hadn't scored but now he's scored two in fairly quick succession, so he's just got to stick at it,” concluded former Aston Villa boss.
