We need to be more lethal in front of goal, admits Steve Bruce

In an interview post, the 1-1 draw with Rochdale, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce admitted that the team didn’t take their chances and failed to win the game. Injuries to Miguel Almiron and forward Yoshinori Muto during the game forced Bruce to make changes and take them off the field. The ex-Hull City manager confirmed that Almiron has suffered groin injury whereas Muto hurt his hip during the game. Bruce admitted that he’ll now look for attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window.

“Yes. We've had a couple of knock-backs already so we'll keep working away. It's very difficult, especially at that end of the pitch, to get something that's going to make you better. I won't just be bringing in players for the sake of it, but we'll see what the next two or three weeks bring. Our frailties are pretty obvious - we don't score enough goals and with the chances we've created today we've got to be taking them and the tie should have been put to bed. We were excellent in the first half. (But) we're in the hat and we've got a replay, and some might need a game after coming back from injury,” said Bruce to Sky Sports.