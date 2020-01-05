Reports | Manchester United to offer cash plus Jesse Lingard for James Maddison

Manchester United are now considering launching an official offer for Leicester City’s James Maddison. The 23-year-old playmaker has been one of the most instrumental players in Leicester’s rise but the Red Devils are now preparing to offer £45 million plus Jesse Lingard for Maddison’s services.

According to English media outlet, the Mirror, Manchester United are preparing to launch a player plus cash deal to lure Leicester City into making a transfer for James Maddison. The Red Devils are hoping to acquire Maddison’s signature by offering £45 million and Jesse Lingard in exchange. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to add creativity in midfield and has shortlisted the Leicester City midfielder as his first choice.

Leicester City have been phenomenal form this season and currently sit second in the Premier League table. The Foxes rise isn’t a stroke of luck, with players like Jamie Vardy have contributed in all directions to help Leicester reach the top. Apart from Vardy's 17 goals, James Maddison has been in inspired form scoring 9 goals and creating 3 more in 23 games. His chance creation and playmaking has been noticed by Manchester United who reports indicate want a January move.

United’s midfield has been extremely poor without Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. With long term injuries to McTominay and Pogba, keeping them out for 8 weeks and 4 weeks respectively, Solskjaer has been forced to jump in the winter transfer window to search for reinforcements. The Manchester-based club have also been linked to Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff and Juventus’ Emre Can.

However, the Norwegian has chosen James Maddison to be the prime target and to sign the ex-Norwich player, Solskjaer is willing to sacrifice Lingard. The 27-year-old has been extremely unproductive for the Red Devils forcing the 45-year-old to look for other options. Lingard has failed to score or assist in 18 Premier League games he’s played, very poor returns considering the talent he seems to have. United will also look to triple Maddison’s £55,000 a week salary should a transfer be agreed between the two clubs.