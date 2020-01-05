Reports | Juventus make contact with Chelsea over Emerson Palmieri
Today at 5:13 PM
Italian champions Juventus are planning to raid Chelsea in order to sign their left-back Emerson Palmieri in the winter transfer window. With Emerson failing to cement a place on the Blues' line up, the Old Lady have reportedly made contact with the Italian regarding a transfer in the near future.
Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri might be on the move in the January transfer window as Juventus are keen to sign him. The Bianconeri’s representatives have reportedly made contact with Emerson to discuss a move, as reported by Daily Star. The Old Lady currently only have Alex Sandro as their fit left-back and want to add depth to the position.
The Blues manager Frank Lampard preferred Emerson over Marcos Alonso in the left-back role but injuries to the Italian has pushed him out of the starting lineup. Lampard has used Cesar Azpilecueta in the left-back role while playing a back four and while Emerson has returned to the starting lineup recently with the 41-year-old choosing a 3-4-3 formation.
Maurizio Sarri, who worked with Emerson at Chelsea last year, admires the former AS Roma player and wants to reunite with him at Juventus. The 25-year-old has featured in only 15 games so far managing 4 clean sheets for the team. The Blues signed him for €20 million and it’s unclear how much will the London club demand for Emerson should he decide to leave for Turin.
