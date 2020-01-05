Patrick Cutrone is not for sale, asserts Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has played down the talks of allowing Patrick Cutrone to leave in the winter transfer window. The Portuguese has insisted that the former AC Milan striker has been given adequate chances to impress throughout the season. Currently, Cutrone finds himself below Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota in the pecking order and has only started three Premier League games.

The Italian joined Wolves from AC Milan in the summer for €18 million but has failed to settle himself in England. In 24 appearances so far, the striker has managed only 3 goals and 4 assists. Since October, Cutrone has only managed to play 11 minutes of football and is now keen to find playing time elsewhere. Serie A outfit Fiorentina have been linked with Cutrone for quite a few weeks as the Violets plan to initially bring him on loan until the end of the season.

“We will see. Cutrone has had, I believe in the beginning of the season, five games in a row. He had a lot of moments. They are the chances you will gain. But every player needs to compete at the right moments, when we decide it is the right moment for him to compete. I wish I could give him more. But the competition is so hard that sometimes you just don't look at that aspect. But fortunately for us I think we made a lot of good decisions and achieved a lot of good things.He's our player. He's here with us. All the things that come out, it's you or Italian newspapers that put them [out], not us,” said the ex-Porto boss.