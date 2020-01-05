Hero AIFF Elite League | Odisha FC U-18 boys register thumping win against Conscient Football

Odisha FC had a good start to the game as Akshunna Tyagi found the back of the net in the 18th minute of the match. Before the end of the first half, it was Dobriyal who doubled the lead in the 43rd minute and the Odisha FC colts went into the break with momentum on their side. Right after the change of halves, Dobriyal scored again to make it 3-0 in Odisha’s favour.