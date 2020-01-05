Gareth Bale is not focused anymore, claims Fabio Capello

Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello believes that Gareth Bale is a distracted player and is not worthy of playing football. The Welshman has made more headlines for his antiques than for his performances, with Bale seen playing golf and chilling with friends despite poor showing on the field.

In an interview with Goal, Fabio Capello has said that Gareth Bale is no longer focused on football and other things have replaced football in his life. The Wales star has become a distracted man, according to former AS Roma coach. Bale has created a lot of controversies in the past and has been enemy number one in the eyes for Real Madrid fans. Most recently, his “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order” flag angered the Los Blancos fans. Capello feels that Bale is no longer the player he was at Tottenham Hotspur.

“Bale is a potentially fantastic player. My impression that football is no longer a priority in life. Bale seems to me a distracted player - I like him a lot, he's strong and fast, perfect for modern football. If you want to be a champion today, though, you have to be 100 per cent attentive and focused only on your sporting life,” said Capello to Goal.

The 30-year-old feels he has been scapegoated on many occasions for Real’s poor performances and is desperate to move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. When Cristiano Ronaldo left the Spanish capital in 2018, Bale was supposed to take the onus from Ronaldo and spearhead Madrid but instead, he succumbed to injuries and poor form prompting Zidane to publicly say that the former Tottenham man may leave.

This didn’t go down well with the 30-year-old and was very close to joining Chinese side Jiangsu Suning in summer 2019. Injuries to key players like Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez forced the Frenchman to include Bale in his plans. The ex-Spurs player has played 14 games and bagged 2 goals and 2 assists. With the winter transfer window now open, he’s once again linked to a sensational return to Tottenham as the North London club are said to be working on a Christian Eriksen-Gareth Bale swap deal.