Thomas Lemar’s future remains uncertain, admits Diego Simeone

“Lemar is an important player who hasn't been able to develop his game but who has characteristics that others don't have. If Lemar can stay or not...we know that agents work in an exemplary way. Clubs work in terms of the needs of the clubs. But, as a footballer, every time he has been available, he's played a lot more than he hasn't played. His characteristics have always excited me. But he hasn't been able to live up to expectations. Let's hope he has a good moment when he comes back from injury,” said Simeone to the Mirror.