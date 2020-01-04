Thomas Lemar’s future remains uncertain, admits Diego Simeone
Today at 4:28 PM
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has admitted that despite Thomas Lemar being a key player whenever he’s been available, his future remains uncertain. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to a Premier League side with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both interested in the former Monaco star.
When Thomas Lemar moved to Atletico Madrid from AS Monaco, it was considered to be a step in the right direction for the 24-year-old. There was a lot of interest and buzz from Arsenal but the Frenchman chose to go to Spain, however, stories of Lemar’s exit have been doing rounds recently. The ex-Monaco man has failed to produce match-winning performances in the Atleti shirt and has now been linked with a move away to the Premier League.
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the top suitors for Lemar’s signature with both sides looking for offensive reinforcements. They have been linked with a move and Simeone went on to admit that Lemar’s future may not lie at Atletico. The Los Rojiblancos manager also added that the former Monaco attacker is an important star who hasn't been able to live up to his expectations so far.
“Lemar is an important player who hasn't been able to develop his game but who has characteristics that others don't have. If Lemar can stay or not...we know that agents work in an exemplary way. Clubs work in terms of the needs of the clubs. But, as a footballer, every time he has been available, he's played a lot more than he hasn't played. His characteristics have always excited me. But he hasn't been able to live up to expectations. Let's hope he has a good moment when he comes back from injury,” said Simeone to the Mirror.
